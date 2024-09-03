Business Standard
Gensol-Matrix consortium wins Rs 164 crore for first bio-hydrogen project

Gensol-Matrix consortium wins Rs 164 crore for first bio-hydrogen project

It announced they have emerged as the lowest bidder for the EPC of India's first biomass to green hydrogen project.

Gensol, Gensol engineering

(Photo: X@GensolGroup)

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

Solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and electric mobility solutions company Gensol Engineering, along with green hydrogen infrastructure developer and natural gas aggregator Matrix Gas & Renewables, on Tuesday announced they have emerged as the lowest bidder for the EPC of India’s first biomass to green hydrogen project.

A consortium of the two companies will develop the Rs 164 crore project, which seeks to establish a 25 tonnes per day (TPD) bio-waste processing facility, producing 1 TPD green hydrogen infrastructure, Gensol Engineering said in a statement. The company has strategically partnered with Westinghouse, USA, which has patented technology and has commissioned multiple plants globally. In this case, the pre-gasification plasma-induced radiant energy-based gasification system technology will be utilised.
"By converting bio-waste into hydrogen, we are addressing critical environmental challenges and making a significant contribution to the nation’s energy transition. We are committed to executing this project with the highest standards of quality and efficiency that define Gensol," Anmol Singh Jaggi, Chairman and Managing Director of Gensol Engineering, said.

Gensol and Matrix are both companies promoted by common promoters and will continue to collaborate in green hydrogen and its derivatives, including green steel and green ammonia, taking benefit of the skill sets of each entity, they said in the statement.

“Our team is dedicated to executing this project with the utmost precision and efficiency, ensuring that it serves as a model for future initiatives to create a holistic green hydrogen ecosystem by embracing this innovative pathway model for the onset of the plasma waste-to-energy era,” Chirag Kotecha, whole-time director, Matrix Gas & Renewables Ltd, said.

Topics : Gensol group hydrogen Electric mobility renewable sources

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

