TPREL and Supreme Petrochem to set up 12.5 MW captive solar plant in Maha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 8:35 PM IST
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Friday said it has signed an agreement with Supreme Petrochem Ltd for setting up a 12.5 MW captive solar plant in Maharashtra.
It has already signed a Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with Supreme Petrochem Ltd through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) TP Saturn Ltd in this regard, TPREL said in a statement.
The plant will be set up at Achegaon in Maharashtra and will generate 27.5 million units of electricity every year.
The plant is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 20,075 metric tonnes per annum and is expected to be operational within eight months of the signing of the PDA.
"Our alliance with Supreme Petrochem Ltd to install 12.5 MW captive solar project will help them meet their sustainable energy requirements. We are supporting multiple C&I (commercial and industrial) consumers with intensive energy requirements to join the green energy transition process through our customised green energy solutions," Tata Power Renewable Energy CEO Ashish Khanna said.
With the proposed captive solar power plant, the overall renewable energy portfolio of TPREL, a subsidiary of Tata Power, reached a total capacity of 7,902 MW.
Presently, the company operates at a capacity of 4,191 MW, comprising 3,185 MW from solar and 1,006 MW from wind energy.

Topics : Tata Power Supreme Petrochem solar plant

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

