Power Grid Corp okays Rs 119.95 crore investment in transmission project

It is scheduled to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of allocation by NCT, that is May 19, 2025, the filing added

power

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Friday approved an investment of Rs 119.95 crore for electricity transmission project 'Eastern Region Expansion Scheme- XXXVII (ERES-XXXVII)'.
"Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects' of POWERGRID in its meeting held today (October 20) accorded investment approvals for 'Eastern Region Expansion Scheme- XXXVII (ERES-XXXVII)' at an estimated cost of Rs 119.95 crore," according to a BSE filing.
It is scheduled to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of allocation by NCT, that is May 19, 2025, the filing added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Power Grid Investment Power transmission projects

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

