TPREL pledges Rs 75,000 crore to achieve 20GW solar capacity by 2030

(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 18 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has committed an investment of Rs 75,000 crore to achieve 20GW of operational capacity by 2030, a top company official said.
Talking to PTI Videos on Tuesday, TPREL President Deepesh Nanda said that the company is already operating 5 GW capacity and has another 5 GW under construction.
"We have committed to take this number all the way to 20 GW operational capacity by 2030," he said.
To achieve this target, TPREL has committed an incremental investment of Rs 75,000 crore, he said adding that the company may meet these goals, possibly ahead of schedule.
 
"We have just commissioned a massive 4.3 GW module manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, which will further support our growth plans," Nanda added.
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd is a subsidiary of Tata Power Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

