Training helps new employees accomplish goals in one-fifth of time: Report

Only one in nine companies believe that the training doesn't add value to new employee productivity

BS Web Team New Delhi
indian companies

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 6:11 PM IST
New employees in Indian companies believe that they save 80 per cent of the time while meeting productivity requirements, if they receive training, a new report released on Tuesday showed. 42 per cent of the employers surveyed for the report said that they saw a "significant" jump in the performance of their employees.
According to the recently released "Return on Corporate Learning Investments" report by TeamLease Edtech, 14 out of 25 respondents believed that good learning programmes can help attrition to fall by 10 to 30 per cent.

"In a highly dynamic business environment, corporate L&D programs have evolved as a critical strategic initiative rather than an employee engagement activity. Investments in corporate learning, if done effectively, can substantially impact any organisation's sales, revenue, and even customer retention. But the key lies in understanding the employee's needs and crafting a program with clearly defined objectives," said Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO of TeamLease Edtech.
42 per cent of the respondents believe that productivity levels increase by 40 per cent after training.

It added that only one in nine companies believe that the training doesn't add value to new employee productivity.
The most immediate result of the training was an improvement in sales, which 44 per cent of those surveyed reported. This was followed by higher employee retention (33 per cent) and enhanced quality of delivery (24 per cent).

"It is evident that well-thought training programs do deliver results and provide a competitive edge to organizations by increased productivity, higher retention, building better people supply chains and effectively reducing future hiring costs," said Neeti Sharma, president and co-founder of TeamLease Edtech.
Topics : employees | Indian companies | TeamLease

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Training helps new employees accomplish goals in one-fifth of time: Report

