Havells India partners with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB

By introducing SSCB, Havells is strengthening its position in the switchgear segment. It also highlights Havells' focus on innovative and future-ready solutions, said a joint statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
havells

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Leading electrical goods and appliances maker Havells India on Tuesday said it has entered into a commercial agreement with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB to introduce Solid State Circuit Breaker (SSCB) technology in the domestic market.

By introducing SSCB, Havells is strengthening its position in the switchgear segment. It also highlights Havells' focus on innovative and future-ready solutions, said a joint statement.

"With this association, Havells is positioned to make a significant impact in the Indian electrical industry," it said.

India's demand for high-power applications is expected to grow faster in the coming decades, and the power system is projected to become technologically superior, smart, and conducive to IT-enabled data sharing and management technology, said Havells.

SSCBs have the ability to interrupt current flow much faster than traditional mechanical circuit breakers and there is no wear and tear due to digital switching with practically no arc unlike traditional electromechanical breakers. "SSCBs are poised to be a crucial technology for the industry," it said.

"With this partnership, we are poised to make a significant impact on the future of the Indian and global electrical industry.

"SSCBs have versatile applications in the electrical industry, including power distribution, renewable energy, data centres, electric vehicles, and aerospace and defence," Havells India Executive Vice President Vivek Yadav said.

Trued Holmquist, Co-Founder and CEO, BLIXT said: "Teaming up with the market leader in India will allow us to scale faster and reach a huge market in rapid transition.

"We believe the fit and timing is perfect and together with Havells we will be able to reach millions of customers who would benefit from this new technology.

HAVELLS | Sweden | Start-ups

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

