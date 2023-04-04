close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tata International appoints Rajeev Singhal as Chief Operating Officer

He assumed office from April 1, 2023 and will report to Tata International Ltd Managing Director Anand Sen, the company said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
tata, tata group

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Group's trading and distribution arm Tata International on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rajeev Singhal as its Chief Operating Officer.

He assumed office from April 1, 2023 and will report to Tata International Ltd Managing Director Anand Sen, the company said in a statement.

All vertical heads will report to Singhal, who moved from Tata Steel to Tata International and has experience of over 35 years, it added.

Prior to his latest role, he was Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Flat Products at Tata Steel.

"I believe that his strategic insights and operational expertise will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and expand our presence. I am confident that under his leadership, Tata International will scale to greater heights in all aspects of the business," Sen said.

Also Read

Reform will propel fundamentals of India's performance: N Chandrasekaran

1 year on: A snapshot of Air India's performance under the Tata group

Mcap of 9 of top 10 firms climbs Rs 79,798 cr; TCS, Infosys biggest winners

Discussions on at Tata Group to engage Gopinathan beyond Sept 15: Report

Assam Police seizes 2000 kg Burmese betel nuts smuggled from Mizoram

B2B apparel platform Zyod raises $3.5 mn in seed funding from Lightspeed

Havells India partners with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB

Gram Power to ramp up smart meter manufacturing capacity; expects growth

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy, to seek buyer

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting FY23 sales cross Rs 10,000 crore

Topics : Tata International | Tata Steel

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Training helps new employees accomplish goals in one-fifth of time: Report

indian companies
2 min read
Premium

Hikal ownership dispute: Kalyani family spar over 1993 agreement

Baba Kalyani
5 min read

Isuzu Motors names Rajesh Mittal as new head of India operations

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Adventure Utility Vehicle
1 min read

B2B apparel platform Zyod raises $3.5 mn in seed funding from Lightspeed

Fundraising
2 min read

Tata International appoints Rajeev Singhal as Chief Operating Officer

tata, tata group
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group joint venture in talks for 1st offshore loan since Hindenburg

Adani
2 min read

Sebi to probe Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read
Premium

Indian dating apps swipe right for Bharat as relationship landscape changes

Tata Super app, Tata teleservices, Phone, Apps, Telecom
5 min read

Edtech giant Byju's appoints GE and Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as CFO

Ajay Goel, byju
3 min read

Havells India partners with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB

havells
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon