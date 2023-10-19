Trust MF ropes in Mihir Vora as CIO; IRM Energy IPO subscribed 4.36 times

IRM Energy IPO subscribed 4.36 times on Day 2 of offer

The initial public offering (IPO) of city gas distribution company IRM Energy was subscribed 4.36 times on the second day of the offer on Thursday. The Rs 545.40 crore-initial share sale received bids for 33,269,235 shares against 7,624,800 shares on offer, according to the data available on the NSE. The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 9.08 times while the quota for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 4.36 times subscription and the portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1.18 times. The IPO is a fresh issue of up to 10.8 million equity shares. The offer is in the price range of Rs 480-505 per share.

Trust Mutual Fund has appointed Mihir Vora as the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) as it prepares to expand its product offerings. The fund house, which offers only debt funds as of now, is set to enter the equity space. Before joining Trust MF, Vora was senior director and CIO of Max Life Insurance. He was also associated with Aditya Birla Sun Life MF Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, HSBC MF, ABN AMRO MF, ICICI Prudential MF, and SBI MF, Trust MF said in a press release.