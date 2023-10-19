close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

Sebi eases norms for borrowing for large corporates through debt securities

Presently, if at the end of three years, there is a shortfall in the requisite borrowings, a monetary penalty of 0.2 per cent of the shortfall in the borrowed amount is levied

SEBI

The new framework came after the board of Sebi last month approved a proposal to ease the norms for borrowings through the issuance of debt securities by large corporates

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday relaxed norms for borrowings through the issuance of debt securities large corporates to meet their financing needs.
Under the rule, entities qualified as large corporates are required to meet 25 per cent mandatory borrowing from bonds.
Large corporates are those that have an outstanding long-term borrowing of at least Rs 100 crore with a credit rating of 'AA and above' and have their debt securities listed on a stock exchange.
Under the new framework, Sebi has introduced incentives for large corporates in case of surplus in the requisite borrowings and moderated disincentives if they fail to raise at least 25 per cent of their incremental borrowings through debt securities.
In case of shortfall or surplus by way of issuance of debt securities, additional or lower contributions, respectively, to the core Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) of the Limited Purpose Clearing Corporation (LPCC) needs to be made by the LC, according to the circular.
Presently, if at the end of three years, there is a shortfall in the requisite borrowings, a monetary penalty of 0.2 per cent of the shortfall in the borrowed amount is levied.
To facilitate ease of compliance as well as ease of doing business, the regulator has retained the requirement that compliance with the framework will be met over a contiguous block of three years.
"From FY 2025 onwards, the requirement of mandatory qualified borrowing by an LC in an FY will be met over a contiguous block of three years," Sebi said.
Also, the market regulator has replaced the term "incremental borrowings" with "qualified borrowings".
The framework will be applicable from April 1, 2024, for LCs following April-March as their financial year, while the same will be applicable from January 1, 2024, for LCs that follow January-December as their financial year.
In addition, Sebi said that large corporates will have to comply with the requirement of raising 25 per cent of their incremental borrowings done during financial years 2022, 2023, and 2024 respectively by way of issuance of debt securities till March 31, 2024, failing which such corporates will have to provide a one-time explanation in their annual report.

Also Read

Decoded: What is the government borrowing programme and calendar?

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi removes penalties on cos unable to meet mandatory bond mkt borrowing

Regulator Sebi proposes to ease norms for borrowings by large corporates

73% job seekers prefer large corporates over start-ups, says report

India's transparent monetary policy approach inspired confidence: BIS

Outward remittance under RBI's LRS rebounds in Aug after decline in July

RBI's state of the economy report flags dollar strength as global risk

Govt not to restrict PC, laptop, and other IT hardware products imports

Moderating inflation bolsters macroeconomic fundamentals: RBI article

The new framework came after the board of Sebi last month approved a proposal to ease the norms for borrowings through the issuance of debt securities by large corporates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sebi norms Corporate growth Clearing corporations Debt securities

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon