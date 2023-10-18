close
Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.71%)
19671.10 -140.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.17%)
43888.70 -520.80
Heatmap

Bidding for Blue Jet Healthcare IPO sale set to open on October 25

Bidding for the Initial Public Offering (IPO), which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.42 crore shares by promoters -- Akshay Bansarilal Arora and Shiven Akshay Arora -- will conclude on Oct 27

IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pharmaceutical ingredients maker Blue Jet Healthcare announced that its initial share sale will open for public subscription on October 25.
 
The bidding for the Initial Public Offering (IPO), which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.42 crore shares by promoters -- Akshay Bansarilal Arora and Shiven Akshay Arora -- will conclude on October 27.
 
The anchor book of the issue will open on October 23, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed on Wednesday.
Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the entire proceeds will go to the selling shareholders and the company will not receive any funds from the issue.
 
The Mumbai-based Blue Jet Healthcare, is a specialty pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredient and intermediate company, offering niche products targeted towards innovator pharmaceutical companies and multinational generic pharmaceutical companies.
 
Its business model focuses on collaboration, development, and manufacturing of complex chemistry categories.
 
Over the past five decades, the company has developed over 100 products with over 40 of these commercialised.
 
In FY22, 76 per cent of the company's income came from Europe, followed by India (17.14 per cent), the US (4.18 per cent) and some other countries.
 
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, and J P Morgan India Pvt Ltd are the books running lead managers to the issue.
 
The equity shares of Blue Jet Healthcare are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Also Read

Three companies file draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPOs

World's biggest market for under-$100 million IPOs booms in India

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

Global fundraising via IPOs drops 52% in 2023 to $147.2 billion

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Dollar gains against euro as Fed, Middle East conflict stay in focus

UTI AMC Q2 results: PAT declines 8% to Rs 183 crore, revenue falls 7%

Jaiprakash Associates share prices jump 12% on Adani deal reports

This defence-related stock soared 14.5% in weak market, hit record high

Shares of Bajaj Finance fall 3% as management projects margin contraction

Topics : Stock Market IPOs Markets healthcare

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG LIVE SCOREDA Hike for Central Govt.Navratri 2023 Day 4Airtel launched CCaaS PlatformNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon