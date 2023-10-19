close
Myntra records about 460 mn customer visits during festive season sale

This was the fourth edition of BFF where sellers at Myntra offered access to over 23 lakh styles while scaling up the selection by over 50 per cent from the previous edition, the statement said

Myntra isn't looking to take its e-commerce service outside the country, but will be selling its private label products in Walmart stores overseas

Some of the leading metros driving demand during BFF were Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce firm Myntra recorded around 460 millions customer visits during its recently concluded festive season sale Big Fashion Festival, the company said on Thursday.
The Indian wear category at large witnessed a 2.2 times increase in demand over business as usual (BAU) days, Myntra said.
"Myntra's marquee festive fashion event, the Big Fashion Festival (BFF), concluded its biggest edition by far witnessing about 460 million customer visits," Myntra said in a statement.
This was the fourth edition of BFF where sellers at Myntra offered access to over 23 lakh styles while scaling up the selection by over 50 per cent from the previous edition, the statement said.
Some of the leading metros driving demand during BFF were Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.
The platform also witnessed discerning customers with an appreciation for premium and trendy fashion from Tier 2 and 3 regions, fuelling the festive fervour with around 42 per cent of the demand originating from these regions.
"Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun, Jammu and Siliguri were among the top cities and towns in the non-metro regions," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

