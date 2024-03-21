Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TVS Holdings to raise up to Rs 650 crore through NCDs next fiscal

The company's board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 94 per share of Rs 5 each, absorbing a sum of Rs 190 crore in the current fiscal

TVS

Shares of the company on Thursday ended 2 per cent up at Rs 8,098 apiece on the BSE.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto component firm TVS Holdings on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 650 crore next fiscal through non-convertible debentures.
The company's board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 94 per share of Rs 5 each, absorbing a sum of Rs 190 crore in the current fiscal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
TVS Holdings, formerly known as Sundaram Clayton, is one of the largest auto components manufacturing and distribution groups in the country.
It is a leading supplier of aluminium die castings to the automotive and non-automotive sector.
Shares of the company on Thursday ended 2 per cent up at Rs 8,098 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

TVS Supply Chain Solutions posts loss of Rs 22 cr in Q2; revenue down 16%

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Income Tax dept imposes Rs 103.63 crore penalty on Tata Chemicals

Aster DM's deal to separate India and GCC businesses nears completion

Accenture fans IT industry spending gloom with annual forecast cut

Kia India to increase prices of vehicles by up to 3% from April 1

Volkswagen targets 2-3 times faster growth than Indian PV industry in 2024

Topics : tvs NCD Bonds bond market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon