Kia India to increase prices of vehicles by up to 3% from April 1

The decision is attributed to the escalation in commodity prices and supply chain-related inputs, the automaker, which sells models like Seltos, Sonet and Carens, said in a statement

Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia India with the refreshed Seltos embodying the new Kia logo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Kia India on Thursday said it will increase prices of its range of vehicles by up to 3 per cent from April 1, 2024.
The decision is attributed to the escalation in commodity prices and supply chain-related inputs, the automaker, which sells models like Seltos, Sonet and Carens, said in a statement.
It marks the first price adjustment by the company this year, Kia India said. Commenting on the development, Kia India National Head Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said the company consistently strives to deliver premium and technologically advanced products to customers.
"However, due to the continuous increase in commodity prices, adverse exchange rate and rising input cost, we are compelled to implement a partial price hike," he added.
The company is absorbing a significant portion of the increase, allowing customers to continue driving their favourite Kia cars without a major dent in their pockets, Brar stated.
Kia has sold almost 1.16 million units in India and overseas markets combined to date.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

