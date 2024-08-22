TVS launches new Jupiter 110; targets over 12% growth in scooter segment

TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a leading global automaker operating in the two- and three-wheeler segments, on Thursday launched the all-new TVS Jupiter 110 to strengthen its foothold in the scooter segment, competing with Honda Activa and Hero Pleasure Plus. The company expects to grow at more than 12 per cent per annum in the scooter segment with this launch.

The petrol-driven scooter is launched at a starting price of Rs 73,700 in Delhi and will be available in four variants – Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC, and Disc. According to K.N. Radhakrishnan, director and chief executive officer of TVS Motor Company, the new next-generation platform designed for this is in line with the company's vision of Re-imagine 2030. "We have invested around Rs 150 crore for this new next-generation platform," Radhakrishnan added. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At present, the industry is growing at a rate of 8 per cent, and TVS Motor is growing at a rate of 12 per cent. With the new model, the company is targeting growth beyond the current rate and the industry average. The new scooter comes equipped with a next-gen engine and futuristic, first-in-segment features. TVS Jupiter has so far catered to around 6.5 million customers.

"The all-new TVS Jupiter 110 demonstrates our commitment to investing in customer expectations, engineering, technology, design, and ergonomics—staying ahead of the curve. We have also upgraded the quality of customer experience at TVSM showrooms, and the new TVS Jupiter 110 takes that entire experience package forward. We are confident that the TVS Jupiter, with its many first-in-segment features, will further build our position in the two-wheeler market," Radhakrishnan added.

“TVS Jupiter 110 has been the anchor of the TVS Motor scooter portfolio for the last decade. Over time, 6.5 million households have reposed their faith in this product, making it one of the biggest automotive brands out of India. The ability to deliver torque on demand, enhanced fuel efficiency, and ample usable space, all in a contemporary design, sets the scooter in a league of its own. This superior proposition will continue to delight customers and build brand love for TVS Jupiter," said Aniruddha Haldar, senior vice president — head commuter business and head corporate brand & media, TVS Motor Company.