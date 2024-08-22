Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / No hybrid, our focus remains on petrol and electric: Audi India Head

No hybrid, our focus remains on petrol and electric: Audi India Head

Audi India sold 7,027 units in 2023-24, recording a 33 per cent year-on-year growth. In 2022-23, Audi India had sold 5,275 units. However, the company is facing challenges due to supply chain issues

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Audi's focus will remain on petrol and electric cars in India, and it does not plan to launch plug-in hybrid electric cars in the country, its India head Balbir Singh Dhillon stated on Thursday.

He also mentioned that luxury car sales in India are expected to increase by 8-10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in 2024, owing to the high base effect and ongoing supply chain issues. In 2023, the growth was significantly higher at 28 per cent Y-o-Y, with luxury carmakers selling 48,500 units.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Currently, about six per cent of luxury cars sold in India are electric. As customers begin to transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric cars, the lower Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the latter is aiding their adoption, Dhillon noted. "Till the time we reach 50 per cent penetration in the luxury car space, we would need government support (through lower GST)," he told reporters after launching the Q8 at a starting price of Rs 1.17 crore (ex-showroom).

While petrol and hybrid cars come under the 28 per cent GST slab, electric cars come under the five per cent GST slab. Last month, a senior official of Audi's rival BMW Group had spoken in favour of incentives for electric cars in India. Jean-Philippe Parain, senior vice-president at the BMW Group for various regions, including Asia-Pacific, had told reporters that strong hybrid or plug-in hybrid cars can be a stepping stone towards India's aim to reduce carbon emissions, but the country's focus should remain on electric vehicles (EVs) with regard to low taxes and incentives.

Dhillon on Thursday explained the company's strategy on this issue. "We gave up selling diesel cars in India in 2020. We are completely focused on electric cars and petrol cars. Since the volumes in the luxury car space are limited, it is important that our focus is very clear because any car that we introduce, we have to service it for 10-15 years. For that, we need infrastructure that can provide components at the right time and provide manpower across dealerships that are fully trained. Everything comes at a cost, and we need to maintain it. So, for us, the path is clear—it is first petrol and then electric," he stated.

"In our global portfolio, we do have plug-in hybrid cars. But at this point in time, the decision is very clear that we have to focus on petrol and electric cars," he stated. When asked if Audi is planning to bring any plug-in hybrids to India, he replied in the negative.

More From This Section

PremiumGlobal caution sends private equity-backed M&A deal value to 6-year trough

Global caution sends private equity-backed M&A deal value to 6-year trough

PremiumThe Indian business job market is under stress, and this is especially impacting entry-level positions and the placement experiences of B-school graduates. Both prestigious institutions and smaller management schools are feeling the effects as they a

Tata group's listed companies see small increase in new hiring in FY24

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Opkey raises $47 million in Series B funding led by PeakSpan Capital

Super.money fintech firm upi flipkart

Flipkart-backed super.money aims to be among top five on UPI leaderboard

Infosys

Govt open to resolve $3.9 bn tax dispute with Infosys, others: Report


Audi India sold 7,027 units in 2023-24, recording a 33 per cent year-on-year growth. In 2022-23, Audi India had sold 5,275 units. However, the company is facing challenges due to supply chain issues. In the first quarter of 2024-25, the German carmaker sold 1,431 units, which is six per cent less year-on-year.

The share of electric cars in Audi's total car sales in India is currently about 3 per cent. "It is definitely not enough... We intend to go close to 40-50 per cent by 2030. This might happen whenever we decide to make these cars in India, as it will lower their prices," he said.

Audi's electric cars are currently priced at Rs 1.2 crore and above, and there is a huge segment in the Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore bracket where the company would like to establish its electric presence, he noted. He said the government also incentivises electric cars because it helps the country reduce its sizable fuel import bill.

As India aims to be carbon neutral by 2070, automakers are divided over the best path forward. Japanese mass-market players like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Honda are pushing for tax cuts on hybrids, arguing that EVs alone cannot bear the entire burden of reducing emissions. However, carmakers like Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, and Mahindra & Mahindra insist that only a full commitment to EVs can truly decarbonise India's roads.

Also Read

Audi, Audi logo

Audi India reports 6% decline in June quarter retail sales at 1,431 units

Audi Q3

Audi India to hike prices by 2% starting June 2024 amid rising input costs

Audi Photo: X @AudiIN

Luxury car maker Audi India reports 33% rise in retail sales in FY24

Audi India sales on reverse gear, down 18% to 6,463 units in 2018

Audi India reports 33% increase in retail sales at 7,027 units in FY24

Audi

Luxury car sales could breach 50K mark for first time ever: Audi India head

Topics : Audi India Audi India sales Audi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon