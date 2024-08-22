Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Wipro extends relationship with John Lewis Partnership for 4 years

Wipro extends relationship with John Lewis Partnership for 4 years

As part of this engagement, Wipro FullStride Cloud will extend JLP's current cloud infrastructure, network, and end-user services for another four years

Wipro

(Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT services major Wipro announced that it has been selected by the John Lewis Partnership (JLP) to transform and modernise the firm’s IT infrastructure. The transformation project will help the UK retailer advance its industry leadership and future-proof its business to drive ongoing, sustainable growth.

As part of this engagement, Wipro FullStride Cloud will extend JLP’s current cloud infrastructure, network, and end-user services for another four years.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. This deal was signed in Q4 FY24.

The Wipro FullStride Cloud team will collaborate with JLP and Google Cloud in a strategic transformation of their X86 platform to the cloud, enabling them to unlock new business value by making them more agile, optimising operating costs, and streamlining business operations.

Omkar Nisal, UKI Managing Director, Wipro, said, “We’re delighted to be expanding our work with the John Lewis Partnership. Enabling them to modernise and future-proof their business speaks to our deep understanding of their needs from our long-term engagement with them. Through Wipro FullStride Cloud, our deep industry experience, and our vast technology expertise, we are helping JLP build a bespoke modernisation programme that will realise their business ambitions.”

As part of this engagement, Wipro and JLP will investigate the adoption of innovative solutions that continue to reinforce their industry leadership and put the retailer at the forefront of retail technology and store modernisation.

David Hunn, CIO, John Lewis Partnership, said: “As we look to grow and modernise our business, Wipro’s comprehensive expertise in digital transformation and thorough understanding of our business needs make them the ideal partner.”

Also Read

Cloud technology

Cloud adoption surpassing AI; investments on rise, finds Wipro report

Fitch Ratings, Fitch

Subdued discretionary spending to hit India's IT services growth: Report

wipro

Top-level exits continue in Wipro as CTO Subha Tatavarti steps down

Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited

Wipro CTO Subha Tatavarti resigns to pursue opportunities outside company

wipro

Wipro expands partnership with Google Cloud to adopt AI tech Gemini

Topics : Wipro Indian companies Indian IT firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon