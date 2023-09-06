Confirmation

TVS Motor eyes European market with launch of new Apache RTR 310 bike

Priced at Rs 2.42 lakh, the bike has been positioned competitively considering its BMW counterpart costs Rs 2.85 lakh

TVS Motor company

Photo: Bloomberg

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 8:17 PM IST
TVS Motor Company added a new bike to its Apache series, the Apache RTR 310, that will take on the Honda CBR300R and KTM Duke 390. The company is also targeting to export 25,000 units of this bike in the first year.
 
Priced at Rs 2.42 lakh, the bike has been positioned competitively considering its BMW counterpart costs Rs 2.85 lakh, the Honda CBR300R costs around Rs 2.7 lakh and the KTM Duke 390 costs close to Rs 3 lakh.

The bike will be exported to Latin America, ASEAN and European markets. K N Radhakrishnan, director and CEO of TVS Motor Company, said, "The Apache RTR 310 is a significant milestone for TVS Motor Company. The bike is designed to deliver a thrilling riding experience and we are confident that it will be well-received by customers globally." Radhakrishnan said they plan to export 25,000 units of this bike in the first year of its launch. TVS is planning to launch the Apache RTR 310 in Europe next year. The company is confident the bike will be successful in the European market. The bike is expected to help the company increase its market share in the premium motorcycle segment.

TVS logged sales of 346,000 units of bikes in the premium segment last year, and the Apache RR310 model sold close to 6,000-7,000 units. The company aims to double sales. The bookings for the bike opened on Wednesday and deliveries will commence by the end of the month. With this launch, TVS aims to double the sales of the 310 cc premium bikes, which also includes the RR310. 

Topics : TVS Motor Company tvs European Union

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 8:12 PM IST

