Tata Consumer, Bain in talks with Haldiram promoters to buy majority stake

Tata Consumer looks at majority stake; Bain seeks 10 per cent stake

Haldiram, Haldiram snacks

Haldiram proposed Lavasa’s parent firm will hold all the carry forward losses of income tax and unabsorbed depreciation

Dev ChatterjeeSharleen Dsouza Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
Tata Consumer Products and private equity major, Bain Capital have initiated talks with the promoters of Haldiram Snacks Foods Private to buy a majority stake in the company. While the Tata group is seeking a majority stake in the company, Bain is in talks to buy a 10 per cent stake in the company.

The valuation of Haldiram Snacks Foods Private is ongoing, but no final call has been taken, said a banker close to the transaction. The Haldiram companies are currently undergoing a reorganisation that involves the demerger of the packaged foods business of both Delhi-based Haldiram Snacks Private and Haldiram Foods International Private (HFIP) – part of the Haldiram Nagpur group – into a newly incorporated entity named Haldiram Snacks Foods Private (HSFPL), wherein existing shareholders of HSPL and HFIPL would acquire 56 per cent and 44 per cent stakes, respectively.

After the reorganisation, HSFPL would house the entire packaged foods and ready-to-eat businesses of both New Delhi and Nagpur-based Haldiram groups. Approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) was received in April and the transaction is likely to take 12-18 months to complete.

A Reuters report said the promoters of Haldiram have sought a valuation of $10 billion for the new company. But in a statement to the stock exchanges, Tata Consumer Products said it is not in negotiations for an acquisition and added it evaluates various strategic opportunities for growth and expansion of the business of the company on an ongoing basis. Bain Capital declined to comment. Haldiram denied that the new company is on sale.

In March this year, a Haldiram official told this paper that they are planning to launch an initial public offering of the newly incorporated company. Avin Agrawal, director of Haldiram Foods, had said the two businesses are being merged due to increased competition in the segment and it will be easier to fight off competition as a combined entity.

“We don't have a concrete dialogue going on for listing at this point. We are thinking about an IPO to explore the value within the organisation. Apart from that, we are open to listening to external investors and we are always welcome to suggestions,” Agrawal had said. “We are not looking to raise capital just to get cash. If at all we raise capital, that would be to expand. But right now, whatever we are doing is with internal accruals.”

As of March 2022, while Haldiram Snacks Private reported turnover of Rs 5,195 crore, Haldiram Foods International Private had reported sales of Rs 3,757 crore. The net profit of Haldiram Snacks Private was Rs 341 crore, while Haldiram Foods International reported a net profit of Rs 366 crore.

A Crisil report on 25 August said Haldiram Snacks Private has healthy cash accruals of Rs 550-650 crore per annum. The company does not have any external borrowing and its liquidity is cushioned by a cash surplus of over Rs 400 crore as of March 31, 2023, the rating firm said. The cash accruals of Nagpur-based Haldiram Foods International were Rs 600-800 crore per annum and had a cash surplus of over Rs 1,200 crore in the form of bank deposits and investments as of December 2022, Crisil had said.

But the rating firm warned that large companies, with deep pockets like Pepsi and Reliance Retail in the food segment, are increasing investment in the savoury snacks division, constraining the profitability of players such as Haldiram. “Intense competition constrains the ability to pass on the increase in raw material prices. Therefore, players have to regularly innovate, introduce differentiators and refreshes, and build on their reach and distribution to sustain market share and profitability. While the group has been able to effectively compete and engage in competitive pricing, competition from organised and unorganised players persists,” it said.
Topics : Haldiram's haldiram Tata Consumer Products Bain capital

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

