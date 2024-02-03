Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

TVS Motor reiterates commitment to invest Rs 5,000 crore on future tech

TVS Motor Company, which operates in the two- and three-wheeler segments, exports close to 30 per cent of its annual volume, and has a presence in 80 countries

TVS

With focus on clean, connected, and technologically advanced mobility solutions, it aims to take its exports share to 50 per cent in the next few years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TVS Motor Company on Saturday reiterated its commitment to invest Rs 5,000 crore towards design, development, and deployment of future technologies across products.
"Our core is engineering and R&D, and this is driven by over 2,000 engineers backed by solid design and development capability. Our vision is to transform the quality of life of our customers, and redefine the future of mobility with technology, connectivity, and cutting-edge design," TVS Motor Company MD Sudarshan Venu said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
TVS Motor Company, which operates in the two- and three-wheeler segments, exports close to 30 per cent of its annual volume, and has a presence in 80 countries.
With focus on clean, connected, and technologically advanced mobility solutions, it aims to take its exports share to 50 per cent in the next few years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook, market share gains, new launches

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

TVS Supply Chain Solutions posts loss of Rs 22 cr in Q2; revenue down 16%

TVS Motor launches new variant TVS Apache RTR 160 4V at Rs 1.34 lakh

TVS Motor announces India's first racing tournament for electric 2-wheelers

SRAM & MRAM forms JV with Indonesian firm to offer coal supply solutions

CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma strives to save Paytm amid regulatory crisis

Ashok Leyland hands over keys of Boss Electric truck to Billion E-Mobility

ED to probe Paytm Payments Bank if charges of fund siphoning found

Zuckerberg's wealth surges by $28 bn as Meta rallies, surpasses Bill Gates'

Topics : TVS Motor Technology Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon