Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ashok Leyland hands over keys of Boss Electric truck to Billion E-Mobility

Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has commenced delivery of its intermediate and heavy duty electric trucks to its customers, the company said.

Ashok Leyland announces new truck that has load flexibility, saves costs

Ashok Leyland showcased its future-ready vehicles including the 9m Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus, AVTR LNG 6x4 Tractor, 55T EV Tractor and Switch IeV4 Electric light commercial vehicles

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has commenced delivery of its intermediate and heavy duty electric trucks to its customers, the company said.
The keys of 14T Boss Electric Truck were handed over to Billion E-Mobility at the inaugural edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi, the company said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Ashok Leyland is proud to deliver the first fully electric vehicle to our customer today. The Boss 4T Electric Truck was showcased in the Auto Expo last year. Today, delivering this road-ready product marks a significant milestone in our journey toward sustainable and efficient transportation," said company Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal in a statement on Saturday.
"As we stand on the cusp of a new era, these vehicles represent our firm commitment to lead the transition to green mobility offering advanced technologies focused at meeting the evolving needs of the Indian and global markets," Agarwal said.
At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo which is currently underway in New Delhi, Ashok Leyland showcased its future-ready vehicles including the 9m Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus, AVTR LNG 6x4 Tractor, 55T EV Tractor and Switch IeV4 Electric light commercial vehicles.
"As we build our energy transition platform, we embark on a journey together towards a cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable tomorrow, we thank Ashok Leyland for delivering the technologically advanced 14Tonne Bos Electric Truck in quick time, enabling us to take forward our commitment to driving a sustainable and eco-friendly transportation system," Billion E-Mobility and CHARGE, founder-CEO Kartikey Hariyani said.

Also Read

Bigg Boss 17 Grand premiere: Salman Khan introduces 17 new contestants

Bigg Boss 7 Telugu: Meet the 14 confirmed contestants of season 2023

Bigg Boss 17, Oct 25: In Mannara-Munawar fights, Abhishek takes spotlight

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Live streaming, predicted winner, votes and prize

Bigg Boss 17, 6 Nov Highlights: Couples ugly fights, nominations and more

BMW eyes India's emerging electric car mkt with focus on affluent consumers

Citroen to add more safety features, plans to come with six airbags

India's PV sales to slow down in FY25, EV market to be steady: ICRA to Siam

TVS Motor vehicle sales grow 23% to 339,513 units in January 2024

Automakers post highest ever monthly passenger vehicle wholesales in Jan

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ashok Leyland Electric Vehicles trucks Hinduja Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon