ED to probe Paytm Payments Bank if charges of fund siphoning found

The (RBI) on Wednesday ordered the payments bank unit of One 97 Communications, popularly known as Paytm, to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular wallets from March

Paytm

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's financial crime fighting agency will probe Paytm Payments Bank if any fresh charges of fund siphoning are found, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra told Reuters on Saturday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday ordered thepayments bank unit of One 97 Communications, popularlyknown as Paytm, to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accountsor popular wallets from March.
"If there are any fresh charges of money laundering against Paytm by RBI, those will be investigated by Directorate of Enforcement as per the law of the land," said Malhotra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Paytm Payments Bank Paytm Bazaar Vijay Shekhar Sharma Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma NBFC Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

