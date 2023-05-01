TVS Motor sees highest domestic growth among major two-wheeler makers

Hero MotoCorp — the country’s largest two-wheeler maker — saw its domestic sales fall 3.1 per cent YoY to 386,184 units. “The company expects the momentum to build-up in the coming months on account of a combination of multiple factors, including a slew of new product launches, a healthy growth in country’s GDP and positive consumer sentiments,” the company said.

TVS Motor saw the highest domestic growth among major two-wheeler makers in April. The Chennai-based company sold 232,956 two-wheelers in India, recording a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 29 per cent.