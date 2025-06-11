Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Two public-sector firms pull bond sales as RBI moves spark swings

Two public-sector firms pull bond sales as RBI moves spark swings

The average yield on top-rated three- and five-year corporate debt rose eight basis points and nine basis points

Indian Oil corporation, IOC

Refiner Indian Oil Corp. on Wednesday withdrew plans to sell as much as Rs 30 billion ($351 million) of five-year notes despite strong demand. | Photo: Shutterstock

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Divya Patil
 
Two state-run Indian companies scrapped plans to issue rupee-denominated bonds amid yield volatility triggered by the Reserve Bank of India’s surprise policy moves.
 
Refiner Indian Oil Corp. on Wednesday withdrew plans to sell as much as Rs 30 billion ($351 million) of five-year notes despite strong demand, while Power Finance Corp. on Monday canceled a Rs 20-billion sale of bonds due in July 2035. 
 
The average yield on top-rated three- and five-year corporate debt rose eight basis points and nine basis points, respectively, this week after dropping 4-5 basis points after the central bank’s liquidity boost on Friday.
 
 
“Pulling of bond sales signals that initial market euphoria is giving way for a more cautious reassessment,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, managing partner at financial advisory firm Rockfort Fincap. “Such issuers may wait for yields to settle down before raising money.” 
 
The RBI on Friday delivered a bigger-than-expected rate cut and injected further liquidity, spurring a rally in shorter-tenor bond. However, a simultaneous shift to a neutral stance set a higher bar for future easing, tempering enthusiasm for longer-dated debt.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Indian Oil Company

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

