Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / S'pore-backed Prestige Estates Projects bets on India's entertainment boom

S'pore-backed Prestige Estates Projects bets on India's entertainment boom

The developer, which counts Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Inc. as its investors, plans to allocate 40 per cent space in malls to entertainment and restaurants

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd., which ranks among India’s top five real estate developers by market value, is looking to sell more entertainment and dining spaces in malls. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Apoorva Ajith
 
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd., which ranks among India’s top five real estate developers by market value, is looking to sell more entertainment and dining spaces in malls while cutting back on apparel retailers, a top official said.
 
“Shopping can be done from anywhere once you know the brand, entertainment cannot be bought online,“ Muhammed Ali, chief executive officer-retail of the Singapore government-backed firm said over phone.
 
The developer, which counts Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Inc. as its investors, plans to allocate 40 per cent space in malls to entertainment and restaurants, twice of what its older properties offer. At the same time, retail space will be cut from as much as 85 per cent to 60 per cent, Ali added. 
 

Also Read

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

Prestige Group aims 59% growth in FY26 sales bookings at Rs 27,000 crore

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Prestige Group to launch housing projects worth Rs 42,000 cr in FY26

stock market trading

Prestige Estates share zooms over 6% in trade on Monday; check reasons here

Macrotech, Godrej Properties gain up to 6%, Realty index up 4%; here's why

Macrotech, Godrej Properties gain up to 6%, Realty index up 4%; here's why

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

Prestige Group aims ₹12,000 cr revenue from Ghaziabad township project

 
His strategy mirrors the rapid transformation in India’s consumer landscape driven by a combination of rising income levels, aspirations and demographics. 
 
It also comes as e-commerce is challenging traditional retail, and malls are trying to reposition themselves as experience-driven destinations with shopping, leisure and lifestyle thrown in the mix.
 
India’s top cinema chain PVR Inox Ltd. is betting on a slew of big-ticket Bollywood and Hollywood releases to bring back audiences while consultancy firm Mordor Intelligence notes that quick service restaurants are seeing a steady rise in average order value and increasingly establishing themselves in retail spaces to capture a broader customer base. 
 
Prestige plans to grow its presence to 15 malls spanning 10 million square feet in cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Goa by 2030. It operates four malls at present.
 
Prestige is expanding the scope of entertainment to include physical activities that engage people of all ages and help them “burn a few hundred calories.”
 
Prestige shares have fallen 11 per cent over the last year, nearly twice the decline in the NSE Realty index. The company’s profit for the year ended March 31 was down 62 per cent on year to Rs 6.16 billion  ($72.1 million), the lowest in five years.
 
Live Performances 
Analysts at JM Financial said in a note on Monday that they expect growth in residential sales to moderate after surging in the last two to three years. That makes it imperative for Prestige and other developers to diversify their revenue stream. 
 
“These are the things that online cannot compete with us, where senses are involved, where you need to physically be there,” said Ali, referring to entertainment and dining.
 
The company is also focused on live performances. The new mall structure is expected to generate around 12.50 billion rupees in rentals annually by 2030, Ali said. That is a sixfold jump from a little over rupees two billion the company made in rentals in the financial year through March 2025. 
 
“We are challenging the status quo. These malls are going to be very exciting platforms,” said Ali.
   

More From This Section

windmill, energy, Wind energy

Inox Wind Energy to merge with Inox Wind following NCLT's approval

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI)

Sony moves Bombay HC against TDSAT order blocking Tata Play disconnection

PremiumReturn ratios for foreign private sector companies were last this high during the boom years of 2006-07 (FY07). The return on capital employed (RoCE) stood at 13.21 per cent for 2023-24 (FY24), according to data from the Centre for Monitoring India

Foreign private sector firms' return ratios at 17-year high, shows data

PremiumThe product portfolio includes handbags, shoulder bags, wallets, keychains and charms, organisers, and a new range of leather products.

Titan looks to double bag sales under IRTH, Fastrack brands in FY26

R-Defence is aiming to start manufacturing in the next 18 months, as it has the land and principal approvals for the plant in place. | Image credit: PIB

Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence, German firm tie up to make munitions

Topics : Prestige group Prestige Estates Singapore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon