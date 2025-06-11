Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ireda raises over ₹2,000 crore via QIP from domestic, foreign investors

Ireda raises over ₹2,000 crore via QIP from domestic, foreign investors

The QIP was oversubscribed with bids amounting to ₹2,005.90 crore against the base issue size of ₹1,500 crore, achieving a subscription of 1.34 times

IREDA

Ireda, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), is into financing and promoting renewable energy and energy efficiency projects | Source: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Ireda has raised over ₹2,000 crore through the issuance of qualified institutions placement.

The qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue, which was open from June 5-10, received an encouraging response from both domestic and foreign qualified institutional buye₹(QIBs), including insurance companies, scheduled commercial banks and foreign portfolio investors.

The board has approved the allotment of equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buye₹in its meeting held on Wednesday.

The QIP was oversubscribed with bids amounting to ₹2,005.90 crore against the base issue size of ₹1,500 crore, achieving a subscription of 1.34 times.

The capital was mobilised by issuing 12.15 crore equity shares at ₹165.14 per share, which includes a premium of ₹155.14 per share over the face value of ₹10, Ireda said.

 

Also Read

IREDA

Ireda share price slips 2% after company launches ₹5,000 crore QIP

NCLT, Resolutions

NCLT to hear Ireda's plea seeking insolvency against Gensol Engineering

IREDA

Ireda files insolvency plea against Gensol for ₹510 crore loan default

IREDA

Ireda files EoW complaint as Gensol promoters dilute equity 'sans approval'

IREDA

Ireda gains 6% as March quarter profit jumps 49%, stock surges 5.57%

The issue price of ₹165.14 reflects a discount of 5 per cent to the floor price of ₹173.83 per equity share.

The capital raised through this issue will further strengthen Ireda's tier-I capital and overall capital adequacy ratio (CAR), enhancing its capacity to support the expanding renewable energy sector in India.

"The successful completion of this QIP in a short span after our IPO in November 2023 is a testament to the trust and confidence the investor community and the MNRE have reposed in the company," Ireda Chairman and Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das said.

Ireda, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), is into financing and promoting renewable energy and energy efficiency projects across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mizuho Financial Group, Mizuho

Mizuho on verge of buying majority stake in investment bank Avendus

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

S'pore-backed Prestige Estates Projects bets on India's entertainment boom

windmill, energy, Wind energy

Inox Wind Energy to merge with Inox Wind following NCLT's approval

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI)

Sony moves Bombay HC against TDSAT order blocking Tata Play disconnection

PremiumReturn ratios for foreign private sector companies were last this high during the boom years of 2006-07 (FY07). The return on capital employed (RoCE) stood at 13.21 per cent for 2023-24 (FY24), according to data from the Centre for Monitoring India

Foreign private sector firms' return ratios at 17-year high, shows data

Topics : IREDA QIP renewable energy Renewable energy in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon