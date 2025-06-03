Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 07:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / UCO Bank appoints Sumit Khandelwal as new chief financial officer

UCO Bank appoints Sumit Khandelwal as new chief financial officer

Khandelwal, who previously served as the general manager and the zonal head of the bank's New Delhi zone, replaces Sujoy Dutta as CFO

UCO Bank

Khandelwal brings over 15 years of diverse banking experience (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run UCO Bank has appointed Sumit Khandelwal as its new chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect, according to a regulatory filing.

Khandelwal, who previously served as the general manager and the zonal head of the bank's New Delhi zone, replaces Sujoy Dutta as CFO.

The 48-year-old banker holds bachelor's degrees in commerce and in law.

He is also a qualified chartered accountant, cost accountant, and a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB), according to the filing.

Khandelwal brings over 15 years of diverse banking experience, having served across multiple corporate branches, zones, and departments within the bank, it added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Patanjali

Allahabad HC rejects Patanjali Ayurved's plea against ₹273.5 cr penalty

Supreme Court

HNGI insolvency case: Supreme Court asks CoC to consider INSCO's plan

PremiumApollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals to gain from hospital growth, digital business breakeven

Total Energy

TotalEnergies plans to boost LNG sales from US to India, says CEO

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota Industries likely to accept $42 billion takeover bid by group firms

Topics : Indian CFOs UCO Bank Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon