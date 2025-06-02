Monday, June 02, 2025 | 09:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Toyota Industries likely to accept $42 billion takeover bid by group firms

Toyota Industries likely to accept $42 billion takeover bid by group firms

Once the tender offer is accepted, the group companies are expected to take Toyota Industries private. The acquisition is estimated to be valued at around 6 trillion yen (approximately $42 billion)

Toyota, Toyota logo

This move reflects ongoing strategic consolidation within the Toyota Group aimed at strengthening its competitive position and streamlining operations. (Photo: Reuters)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Toyota Industries is likely to announce as early as Tuesday that it will accept a takeover offer from Toyota Motor and other affiliated group companies, according to a Nikkei report.
 
Once the tender offer is accepted, the group companies are expected to take Toyota Industries private. The acquisition is estimated to be valued at around 6 trillion yen (approximately $42 billion).
 
The acquisition will be financed partly by Toyota Fudosan, the group’s real estate division, as well as personal contributions from Akio Toyoda, chairman of Toyota Motor. Up to 50 per cent of the total amount is expected to be raised through loans from financial institutions.
 
 
Toyota Industries Corporation is a prominent Japanese company known for its diverse range of industrial products, including forklifts, textile machinery, and automotive components.
 
Established in 1926, Toyota Industries Corporation has grown into a global leader, playing a significant role in manufacturing. The company is part of the larger Toyota Group. 

Also Read

Akio Toyoda

Toyota chairman proposes record buyout of its supplier at $42 bn valuation

Instagram influencer Sharmishtha Panoli

Jailed influencer files plea in Kolkata court, says basic amenities denied

Supreme Court, SC

NEET-PG 2025 deferred as SC asks NBEMS to conduct exam in single shift

Nandan Nilekani

Tariffs, AI unleashing unprecedented uncertainty: Infosys chairman Nilekani

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip adds 'seat availability forecast' feature to ease train bookings

 
This move reflects ongoing strategic consolidation within the Toyota Group aimed at strengthening its competitive position and streamlining operations.
 
Toyota’s origins trace back to the early 20th century when Sakichi Toyoda founded Toyoda Automatic Loom Works in 1926, focusing on textile machinery. The company’s automotive division was established later, leading to the creation of Toyota Motor Corporation in 1937 as a separate entity dedicated to vehicle manufacturing.
 
Over time, Toyota expanded rapidly, becoming one of the world’s largest automobile producers. As the business grew, it diversified into several specialised companies within the broader Toyota Group, such as Toyota Industries, handling industrial equipment, and Toyota Fudosan.
 
This division allowed the group to focus on different sectors while maintaining close collaboration under the Toyota brand umbrella, helping to build a global industrial powerhouse.

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea, CEO, Akshaya Moondra

Engaged with govt after SC's AGR dues ruling: Vodafone Idea CEO Moondra

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra says made full payment of ₹92.68 cr, NCLT order infructuous

United Breweries kingfisher

United Breweries to shut Mangalore brewery, plans Nanjangud expansion

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

Air India working on 'top-to-bottom transformation': CEO Campbell Wilson

iocl

Indian Oil to complete Panipat, Gujarat refinery expansions by December

Topics : Toyota Industries Corp Toyota Motor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon