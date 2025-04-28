Monday, April 28, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / UCO Bank Q4 results: Profit rises 24% to Rs 665.7 cr, NPAs decline to 2.69%

UCO Bank Q4 results: Profit rises 24% to Rs 665.7 cr, NPAs decline to 2.69%

UCO Bank on Monday reported a nearly 24 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 665.72 crore for the quarter ended March.

UCO Bank

UCO Bank's bottomline stood at Rs 537.86 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UCO Bank on Monday reported a nearly 24 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 665.72 crore for the quarter ended March.

The state-owned lender's bottomline stood at Rs 537.86 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Consolidated total income for the period under review was around Rs 8,136 crore, up from Rs 6,984 crore a year ago, it said.

For the full year ended March 31, 2025, UCO Bank's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,468 crore compared to Rs 1,671 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

The bank's asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declining to 2.69 per cent as of March 31 from 3.46 per cent a year ago, while the net NPA ratio fell to 0.50 per cent from 0.89 per cent. The provision coverage ratio stood at 96.69 per cent.

 

Also Read

UCO Bank

Bank of India, UCO Bank cut lending rate in line with RBI's policy

stock market trading

UCO Bank shares rise 3% on healthy Q4 provisional business update; details

| Photo: Reuters

Uco Bank share price sinks 14% today; stock falls below QIP issue price

Better protection for depositors and investors was one of the chief considerations in Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introducing, on Friday, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha to amend four pieces of legislation.

Govt seeks advisers for minority stake sales in state-run banks, firms

Is it time to consider PSU Banks?

Central Bank, IOB, UCO Bank rise up to 4% in trade on Feb 25; here's why

The lender's total business rose 14.12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,13,527 crore as of March, driven by a 17.72 per cent growth in gross advances to Rs 2,19,985 crore and an 11.56-per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 2,93,542 crore.

The retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) portfolio grew 25.74 per cent on-year to Rs 1,22,613 crore, led by a 35.09-per cent surge in retail advances, a 20.02-per cent rise in agriculture advances, and an 18.55-per cent growth in MSME lending.

As of March 31, UCO Bank had 3,302 domestic branches, two overseas branches (Hong Kong and Singapore), and one representative office in Iran.

Government holding during the latest quarter was diluted to 90.95 per cent from 95.39 per cent due to capital infusion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20

IRFC Q4 results: Net profit down 3% at Rs 1,667 cr, expenses at Rs 5,042 cr

mutual fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 results: Profit grows 9% to Rs 228 cr

Experion Developers to invest over Rs 2K cr in new Gurugram housing project

Experion Developers to invest over Rs 2K cr in new Gurugram housing project

Shriram Finance

We're mulling yen-led fundraise to diversify borrowing: Shriram Finance CEO

Mahindra

Stake in SML Isuzu, M&M eyes e-bus foray soon, 21% share in LCV bus segment

Topics : UCO Bank Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon