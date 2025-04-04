Friday, April 04, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UCO Bank shares rise 3% on healthy Q4 provisional business update; details

UCO Bank shares rise 3% on healthy Q4 provisional business update; details

The rise in the UCO Bank share price came on the back of a healthy Q4 provisional business update

stock market trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

UCO Bank share price: UCO Bank shares rose as much as 2.63 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹31.19 per share on the last trading day of the week, i.e. Friday, April 4, 2025. 
 
The rise in the UCO Bank share price came on the back of a healthy Q4 provisional business update.
 
The lender’s total business jumped 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5.13 trillion in the fourth quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), from ₹4.50 trillion in the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4FY24). 
 
Total advances soared 17.65 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.20 trillion in Q4FY25, from ₹1.87 trillion in Q4FY24. 
 
 
The lender’s total deposit, too, surged 11.41 per cent annually to ₹2.93 trillion in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹2.63 trillion a year ago.

Additionally, domestic deposits grew 10.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.76 trillion, from ₹2.50 trillion in the same quarter last year.
 
However, CASA Ratio-Domestic came in at 37.90 per cent in Q4FY25, from 39.25 per cent in Q4FY24.
 

About UCO Bank

 
UCO Bank, established in 1943, is a commercial bank and a Government of India undertaking. 
 
Headquartered in Kolkata, the bank is governed by a Board of Directors that includes representatives from the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India, alongside distinguished professionals from various fields such as accounting, management, economics, and business.
 
With 43 Zonal Offices across India, UCO Bank operates over 3,000 service units, including specialised and computerised branches both within India and internationally. 
 
The bank also has a strong global presence, with major international financial centres in Hong Kong and Singapore.
 
In addition, UCO Bank conducts Foreign Exchange business at more than 50 centres across India and maintains Foreign Exchange Dealing Operations at one specialised centre.
 
The market capitalisation of UCO Bank is ₹38,295.81 crore, according to BSE. 
 
The 52-week high of UCO Bank is ₹62.29 per share, while its 52-week low is ₹29.75.
 
At 9:55 AM, UCO Bank shares were trading 0.49 per cent lower at ₹30.54. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.62 per cent lower at 75,822.98 levels,

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

