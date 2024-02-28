Sensex (    %)
                        
Uday Shankar to be VC of merged Reliance-Disney media business: Report

Reliance and Disney are expected to make a formal announcement on Wednesday after signing a binding pact. Shankar is set to take a stake of around 9% in the new merged entity

Uday Shankar, Chairman and CEO of Star India

Reliance and Disney each have a streaming service and 120 television channels between them and the deal is expected to strengthen Reliance's hold over India's $28 billion media and entertainment market(Photo: Uday Shankar)

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Former Walt Disney executive Uday Shankar will be named as vice chairman of the board following a merger between the India media assets of Reliance Industries and Disney, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Reliance and Disney are expected to make a formal announcement on Wednesday after signing a binding pact. Shankar is set to take a stake of around 9% in the new merged entity, Reuters reported in February.
Reliance and Disney each have a streaming service and 120 television channels between them and the deal is expected to strengthen Reliance's hold over India's $28 billion media and entertainment market.
Reuters on Tuesday reported that the new entity is likely to have Nita Ambani, wife of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, as chair of the board.

Uday Shankar Reliance Industries Disney India media industry Merger and Acquisition

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

