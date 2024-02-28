Sensex (    %)
                        
Walmart launches Centre for Tech Excellence at IIT Madras for AI adoption

The idea is to leverage cutting-edge solutions in artificial intelligence (AI) and digitisation to enhance operational efficiency and profitability for MSMEs

The Walmart Center for Tech Excellence plans to build an open-sourced, domain-agnostic platform for engineering analytics solutions.

Ojasvi Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has collaborated with Walmart Global Tech (WGT) to establish the Walmart Center for Tech Excellence to help local entrepreneurs with the tools needed for sustained growth in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.  

The idea is to leverage cutting-edge solutions in artificial intelligence (AI) and digitisation to enhance operational efficiency and profitability for businesses.
The Walmart Center for Tech Excellence plans to build an open-sourced, domain-agnostic platform for engineering analytics solutions, making them accessible to a wide range of businesses. The centre will also create a repository of case studies, accelerating AI adoption in manufacturing and retail while offering skilling programs focused on the fundamentals of AI.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Suresh Kumar, Global CTO and CDO, Walmart Inc, said, "As a people-led, tech-powered organization, we believe in using technology to serve people—and not the other way round. The Walmart Center for Tech Excellence reiterates our commitment to communities and purpose to help people live better. As an IITM alumnus, I am especially proud of our ongoing partnership. I'm both excited and confident about the potential of our centre to drive innovation in AI and make a positive impact in the MSME community in India."

Addressing the launch event, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "The growth of MSMEs is very crucial for economic prosperity. IIT Madras has initiated many projects in this direction, including the one that helps MSMEs in reducing energy consumption. The research carried out through the Walmart Center will be of immense value to the MSMEs."

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

