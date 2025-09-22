Ultra Gas & Energy to invest ₹900 cr in 100 LNG retail outlets across India

Ultra Gas & Energy Ltd (UGEL), an Essar group firm, will invest ₹900 crore to expand its network of liquefied natural gas (LNG) retail outlets to 100 across India. The move comes as the company bets on the growing shift towards clean fuels in long-haul transportation.
The Mumbai-based firm currently operates six stations along major freight corridors in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. These outlets are strategically located in industrial and logistics hubs to provide reliable access to LNG, a cleaner alternative to diesel, the company said in a statement.
Push for energy transition and green mobility
In line with its energy transition strategy, UGEL is investing in LNG fleets for commercial vehicles and LNG fuel retail outlets. Its stations are designed as multi-fuel hubs, equipped with infrastructure for electric vehicle charging in addition to LNG dispensing.
Each outlet has a scalable capacity of 50 tonnes of LNG, capable of refuelling up to 600 trucks per month. On average, a single outlet can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 66,000 tonnes annually, with the network collectively targeting reductions of around 1 million tonnes.
“Our retail outlets are built to do more than just dispense fuel, they are catalysts for a cleaner, smarter logistics future,” said Maqsood Shaikh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UGEL. “We are proud to lead India’s transition toward greener fuels and sustainable mobility.”
Expansion underway across key states
Expansion work is already under way in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. To support this rollout, UGEL has partnered with suppliers including Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Gas Authority of India (GAIL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) to secure access to all major LNG terminals, ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply as the network scales.
With this expansion, UGEL is positioning itself at the centre of India’s green mobility transition, accelerating the shift of commercial fleets from diesel to LNG.