Home / Companies / News / Brokers' body resolves differences with MagicBricks after disrespect row

Brokers' body resolves differences with MagicBricks after disrespect row

NAR India had called for a complete boycott of MagicBricks over the latter's "disrespectful" campaign videos in May 2025

In their joint statement, NAR India acknowledged that MagicBricks had taken constructive and corrective steps.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

The National Association of Realtors-India (NAR India), the national body of RERA-registered and approved brokers, has decided to renew engagement with MagicBricks Realty Services. The move follows months of tension after the brokers’ body accused the online real estate portal of disrespecting, misrepresenting and marginalising real estate brokers.
 
“MagicBricks and NAR India have resolved earlier differences and are aligned in their commitment to ethical practices, accountability and long-term development of the industry,” the two organisations said in a joint statement.
 
Background to the dispute 
In May 2025, NAR India had directed its members to cease all listings, advertisements and business transactions with MagicBricks. The directive followed the release of campaign videos by MagicBricks, which were viewed as disrespectful and derogatory towards brokers.
 
 
Terming the videos “commercially exploitative,” NAR India said the campaigns had crossed a line by projecting a narrative that undermined the brokerage profession while continuing to profit from it.

Although MagicBricks removed the videos, NAR India maintained its boycott until a formal apology and written commitment were made.
 
Dispute resolution 
In their joint statement, NAR India acknowledged that MagicBricks had taken “constructive and corrective steps,” including the removal of objectionable content, as a reaffirmation of its respect for the dignity and professionalism of the realtor community.
 
“Reciprocating the same, members of NAR India who had extended support to the Boycott MagicBricks campaign will now unequivocally withdraw those actions and acknowledge MagicBricks’ contribution to realtors on the same platform,” the statement added.

Topics : Real Estate Real estate firms Real estate developers Brokers

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

