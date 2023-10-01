UltraTech Cement's consolidated sales up 15% to 26.69 MT in 2nd quarter

UltraTech Cement's consolidated sales rose 15.54 per cent to 26.69 million tonne (MT) year-on-year in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company produced 23.10 MT cement in July-September period a year ago, the Aditya Birla Group firm said in a sales volume data filed on bourses.

Total sales volume in the domestic market was up 15.37 per cent to 25.66 MT during the quarter under review. It was 22.24 MT in Q2/FY23.

Its grey cement production in the domestic market was at 25.24 MT in September quarter FY24, reporting 15.46 per cent growth, while its white cement production was 0.42 MT, up 10.52 per cent.

UltraTech's overseas production, mainly grey cement was 1.18 MT in Q2/FY24, up 21.64 per cent.

The company has a consolidated capacity of 137.85 million tonne per annum (MTPA) of grey cement. It has 23 integrated manufacturing units, 29 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and eight Bulk Packaging Terminals.

UltraTech is the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding China.