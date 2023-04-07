close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MGL cuts CNG price by Rs 8, PNG by Rs 5 in Mumbai after govt revises price

Gail India subsidiary Mahanagar Gas announced a steep reduction in the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 8/kg and domestic PNG (piped natural gas) by Rs 5/SCM across its licenced area

Press Trust of India Mumbai
natural gas pipeline

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gail India subsidiary Mahanagar Gas (MGL) on Friday announced a steep reduction in the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 8/kg and domestic PNG (piped natural gas) by Rs 5/SCM across its licenced area.

The move comes on the heels of the Centre revising the pricing methodology of domestically-produced natural gas on Thursday as proposed by the Kirit Parikh committee and following it with the new price announcement earlier in the day.

In February, the city gas distributor reduced its CNG price by Rs 2.5/kg. but prices are still around 80 per cent more than those in April last.

MGL is pleased to pass the benefit of the source price reduction in domestic gas cost onto its domestic PNG and CNG consumers. Accordingly, the price of CNG is reduced by Rs 8/kg and domestic PNG is down by Rs 5/SCM in and around Mumbai, a late evening statement from the city gas distributor said.

The revised retail price of CNG will be Rs 79/kg and that of domestic PNG Rs 49/SCM effective from April 7 midnight.

The company said with this CNG is 49 per cent cheaper than petrol and 16 per cent than diesel at current prices in Mumbai, while domestic PNG is 21 per cent cheaper than domestic LPG.

Also Read

MGL slashes CNG price by Rs 2.50 per kg; leaves PNG prices unchanged

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Foreign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up

Proposed gas price revision to bring short-term relief to CGDs: Analysts

Minister Jitu Vaghani announces 10 pc VAT cut on CNG, PNG in Gujarat

IKEA Foundation to sustainably upgrade 25,000 health facilities in India

UP govt cancels smart meter tenders of Adani, GMR group companies

Perfetti Van Melle India not impacted by slowdown in FMCG demand, says MD

OMC marketing earnings expected to rise in fourth quarter, say analysts

HAL opens 3rd Tejas assembly line, raises capacity to 24 fighters yearly

Earlier in day the Centre set domestically produced gas price for April USD6.5/ mmBtu for ONGC and Oil India and at USD7.92 for others.

In an order from petroleum planning and analysis cell, the price of natural gas for April 8-30 comes to USD 7.92/ mmBtu (million British thermal unit) going by the new indexation of pricing it at 10 percent of imported cost of crude oil. However, the Cabinet while changing the pricing formula capped the rates at USD 6.5/ mmBtu.

For the gas produced by ONGC and OIL from their nomination fields, the price shall be subject to ceiling of USD 6.5/mmBtu, the order said.

On Thursday, the Cabinet revised the gas pricing formula, as proposed by the Kirit Parikh panel, and capped the price of domestically produced CNG and piped cooking gas, which meet almost 70 per cent of supply, at 10 per cent of international crude prices.

The new formula will be applicable on natural gas produced from legacy or old fields, known as APM (administered price mechanism) gas, which will be indexed to the price of imported crude, instead of benchmarking it to gas prices in four surplus nations of Oman, the US, Canada and Russia.

Accordingly, APM gas will be priced at 10 per cent of the price of the India crude basket but the rate will be capped at USD 6.5/mmBtu. There will also be a floor or base price of USD 4/mmBtu.

The new ceiling price is lower than the current rate of USD 8.57/mmBtu and will translate into a reduction in prices of piped cooking gas as well as CNG sold to automobiles by 10 percent. Piped cooking gas prices will be cut by up to 10 percent across cities while CNG will see a little lower reduction, the government said.

Mahanagar Gas

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated:

Topics : Mahanagar Gas | CNG prices | Mumbai

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 9:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

$500,000 worth Apple products, including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

Apple Store
2 min read

Reliance Capital resolution process deadline likely to be extended again

Reliance Capital
1 min read

Twitter to show 50% less ads with better visibility to Blue subscribers

Twitter, Twitter Blue
2 min read

Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 prepayment

Byju's
2 min read

SFL's powertrain components division receives General Motors award

Sundram Fasteners
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

semiconductors, chip
4 min read
Premium

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
3 min read

Vedanta arm Zinc International in talks with global banks for $1.25 billion

Vedanta
2 min read
Premium

Why India's education technology start-ups are in the deep freeze

EdTech
5 min read

Demand trajectory improved a bit in Q4, green shoots emerged: Dabur

Dabur
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon