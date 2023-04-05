Unfinished business: ONGC facing question marks over future structure, role

In this section

State-owned CIL aims to supply 610 MT coal to power plants in FY24

Alliance, Zuno tie up to provide personal accident covers to Ola drivers

Higher crude realisations have analysts upbeat on ONGC, Oil India

ONGC Q2 profit tumbles 30% to Rs 12,826 crore on windfall tax woes

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

ONGC gains 2%, hits over 6-month high on hopes of strong earnings growth

Five years after the Rs 110-trillion ONGC acquired a majority stake in oil marketing company HPCL (January 2018), the acquisition process is still on. To all intents and purposes, the two companies remain separate entities, although HPCL is nominally an ONGC subsidiary. The incomplete proces

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com