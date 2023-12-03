Union labour ministry issues show cause notice to Air India Express

The Union labour ministry has issued a show cause notice to Tata Group-owned Air India Express for alleged violation of regulations with respect to certain disputes with the airline's management and cabin crew members, according to sources.

Many cabin crew members have raised concerns, including about room sharing during layovers. In this regard, a complaint was filed before the labour department and the matter is under conciliation as per the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

A query sent to Air India Express seeking comments regarding the show cause notice remained unanswered.

The airline, which was taken over by the Tata Group in January last year, implemented certain policies that were under the conciliation process, as per the sources.

The show cause notice has been issued alleging that the carrier changed the service conditions of the workmen during the pendency of the conciliation proceedings under the labour law regarding the disputes.

The show cause notice has been issued as to "why action should not be initiated against you/ your management for violation of Section 33 of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947," one of the sources said.

The Section 33 pertains to conditions of service remaining unchanged during pendency of the conciliation proceedings.

The Regional Labour Commissioner (Central), under the Office of the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (C) in the national capital, has issued the show cause notice to Air India Express.

Last month, the Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU) had written to civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on various grievances about the airline's cabin crew members.

Scores of cabin crew members have also raised concerns to the airline's management about decision on room sharing by the cabin crew members during layovers as well as about curtailment of service contracts of some members and assessment, sources had said last month.

Earlier, a cabin crew member was given a room at a five star or a four star hotel at outstations. Now, one room is shared by two cabin crew members.

In response to queries about the cabin crew members' concerns, an Air India Express spokesperson, last month, said that as part of the ongoing integration between the airline and AIX Connect, the policies and practices across the two entities are being aligned.

"This includes crew members sharing rooms on layovers. This is consistent with the market practice followed by many other airlines in India and the region," the spokesperson had said.

Profit-making Air India Express is in the process of merging loss-making AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) with itself.