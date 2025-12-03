Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 11:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Upgrad narrows loss for FY25 to ₹273 crore, revenue rises over 5%

Upgrad narrows loss for FY25 to ₹273 crore, revenue rises over 5%

The revenue from operations of Upgrad increased by 5.5 per cent to Rs 1,569.3 crore during the reported fiscal from Rs 1,487.62 crore a year ago

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Edtech firm Upgrad has reported a narrowing of loss to Rs 273.35 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2025, according to a regulatory filing shared by market intelligence Tofler.

The edtech firm had posted a loss of Rs 559.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

When contacted, Upgrad said, "The profit before tax is a loss of Rs 273.75 crore, and adding back depreciation, interest, and other income, we have an EBITDA positive of Rs 15 crore."  The revenue from operations of Upgrad increased by 5.5 per cent to Rs 1,569.3 crore during the reported fiscal from Rs 1,487.62 crore a year ago.

 

On a standalone basis, Upgrad loss narrowed to Rs 333.25 crore while its revenue from operations grew 5.5 per cent to Rs 1,074.54 crore in FY'25 from Rs 1,018 crore in FY'24.

The standalone total income of Upgrad increased by 4.4 per cent to Rs 1,119.62 crore from Rs 1,071.59 crore in FY'24.

"Upgrad Education Private Limited operates as an online higher education company, reported its revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as Rs 1,120 crore, a 4 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company further reported a net loss of Rs 333 crore during the same fiscal. This is a 30 per cent decrease from the last financial year. The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 1,424 crore," Tofler said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : EdTech Adjusted gross revenue

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

