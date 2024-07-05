US-based AI company Glean Technologies launches its first office in India

US-based artificial intelligence company Glean Technologies, Inc, announced the launch of their first office in India, located in Bengaluru. The office will be the centre of operations for India and will house finance, sales, research and development (R&D), and business operations functions. This innovation site will play a key role in enabling Glean’s customers to deploy GenAI assistants and applications at scale globally.

“We are thrilled to establish our presence in India, especially in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of the country, and a market with immense potential and a steady demand for advanced AI solutions,” said Arvind Jain, founder and chief executive officer at Glean Technologies, Inc. “Our Bengaluru office will enable us to closely collaborate with Indian enterprises, helping them unlock the full potential of their knowledge through our state-of-the-art AI platform. Additionally, this office will serve as a crucial hub for our global operations, driving a significant portion of our international projects. In fact, it will be our biggest investment outside of the US." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Glean’s launch in Bengaluru underscores its commitment to empowering Indian enterprises through advanced AI technologies. It is actively expanding its customer base in the Asia-Pacific region, forging partnerships with leading enterprise companies. This includes a top Southeast Asian commercial bank, the leading ridesharing platform in the region, a global electronics and entertainment company, and a global automotive manufacturer. In a short span of time, the company has grown multifold and now boasts of representing almost all corporate functions of the company in India.

The company plans to triple its headcount to over 450 from 150 by next year. The firm said it is establishing itself as a day-zero employer at the top 5 IITs. Since December 2023, the company has already recruited 12 top students and plans to expand its hiring efforts moving forward.

The company has so far raised over $350 million from top venture capital firms, including General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, and Lightspeed. It is currently valued at $2.2 billion. Additionally, Glean's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is growing at an impressive rate of 300 per cent year-on-year.

The company’s new office, spanning about 26,000 square feet, features a dedicated cafeteria, a games room, and collaboration spaces. The space is chosen to accommodate the company’s headcount growth for the coming years and fosters an environment conducive to innovation and growth.

Some other senior officials present during the company event on Friday included Garvit Juniwal (R&D - Site Lead, Product Lead), Vivek S (R&D - AI Lead), Tapas Satapathy (Head of People), and partners, customers, and employees of Glean Technologies, Inc.

Glean said its roadmap for the next five years is ambitious and focused on advancing the frontiers of generative AI and agentic automation. Since introducing its platform offering in preview, in an effort to help companies build custom generative AI apps and agents securely at scale, more than 100 companies have created and deployed more than 1,000 unique AI apps and agents. The company said it has seen continued demand from enterprises that are looking for generative AI solutions that meet their stringent security, data governance, and permissions requirements.