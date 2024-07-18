USFDA classifies inspection of Zydus unit as 'official action indicated'

Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said the US health regulator has cautioned that its Gujarat-based injectables plant may be subject to regulatory actions.

The company said it has received a report from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection conducted at its injectables manufacturing facility located at Jarod, near Vadodara, Gujarat between April 15-23, 2024.

The USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of this facility is Official Action Indicated (OAI), it added.

According to FDA, OAI means "objectionable conditions were found and regulatory administrative sanctions by FDA are indicated" during the inspection.