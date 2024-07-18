Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

USFDA classifies inspection of Zydus unit as 'official action indicated'

The USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of this facility is Official Action Indicated (OAI)

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Photo: X@ZydusUniverse

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said the US health regulator has cautioned that its Gujarat-based injectables plant may be subject to regulatory actions.
The company said it has received a report from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection conducted at its injectables manufacturing facility located at Jarod, near Vadodara, Gujarat between April 15-23, 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of this facility is Official Action Indicated (OAI), it added.
According to FDA, OAI means "objectionable conditions were found and regulatory administrative sanctions by FDA are indicated" during the inspection.
"The company will work closely with the agency to resolve the regulatory status of this facility expeditiously," the drug maker said.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences settled marginally up at Rs 1,185.30 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Zydus announces licensing deal with Takeda for new GERD drug Vault

Zydus Lifesciences hits all time high on USFDA nod for multiple drugs

Zydus Life gets USFDA approval to market heart failure treatment drug

Healthcare at new high; Lupin, Glenmark among 5 stocks for up to 15% upside

Buzzing stocks today, July 1: Auto, Tata Consumer, HDFC Life, NTPC, Pharma

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences USFDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayHONOR 200 seriesNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon