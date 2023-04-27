UTI AMC reports 60% jump in Q4 net profit to Rs 86 cr on lower expenses

UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) reported a 60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in profits at Rs 86 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year (FY) 2023. The rise in profits is due lower expenses and a significant decline in tax outgo.
The revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 301 crore for the quarter under review.
For the whole of FY 2023, net profit was down 18 per cent at Rs 440 crore. Revenue from operations declined 4 per cent to Rs 1,267 crore.
UTI Mutual Fund was managing an average of Rs 2.4 trillion during the fourth quarter. The fund house ranks eight in the assets under management (AUM) rankings.
Also Read
UTI, HDFC AMC top bets among asset managers; charts hint up to 17% rally
Not part of any negotiations': UTI AMC on Tata acquisition reports
Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities
HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: AMC stocks may fall up to 15% on debt fund tax blow
PNB gets Centre's approval to divest its entire stake in UTI AMC
HCLTech wins digital transformation deal from Heubach Group
IIFL Finance Q4 profit rises 16% to Rs 269 cr, total income at Rs 1,079 cr
Green hydrogen player Ohmium raises $250 mn from TPG; to ramp up capacity
Coffee Day audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.15 cr fine on 2 auditors, 1 firm
UTI AMC's profit after tax soars 59% to Rs 86 cr in March quarter
UTI AMC
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y