close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IIFL Finance Q4 profit rises 16% to Rs 269 cr, total income at Rs 1,079 cr

IIFL Finance on Wednesday reported 16 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 269 crore for March quarter 2022-23

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The numbers don’t look better if lenders and insurance companies are excluded from the sample

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IIFL Finance on Wednesday reported 16 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 269 crore for March quarter 2022-23.

The non-banking financial company had posted a net profit of Rs 231 crore for the year-ago period.

Total income during January-March last fiscal rose to Rs 1,092 crore from Rs 1,079 crore, IIFL Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income rose to Rs 905.67 crore during the quarter as against Rs 857.64 crore in the year-ago period.

During the year ended March 31, 2023, the company declared and paid an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each, and the same is considered as final, it said.

Also Read

IOB Q2 net up 33% to Rs 501 cr, total income rises 15% to Rs 5,852 cr

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Income Tax dept reduces time for taxmen to decide on refund adjustment

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

IIFL Wealth rebrands as 360 ONE, to rename its MF, PMS and AIF schemes too

Green hydrogen player Ohmium raises $250 mn from TPG; to ramp up capacity

Coffee Day audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.15 cr fine on 2 auditors, 1 firm

UTI AMC's profit after tax soars 59% to Rs 86 cr in March quarter

ICICI Pru refutes GST dept contention of tax liability due to ITC claims

Pencilmaker Doms Industries looks to go public to raise $300 million

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IIFL Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IIFL Finance Q4 profit rises 16% to Rs 269 cr, total income at Rs 1,079 cr

The numbers don’t look better if lenders and insurance companies are excluded from the sample
1 min read

Green hydrogen player Ohmium raises $250 mn from TPG; to ramp up capacity

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Coffee Day audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.15 cr fine on 2 auditors, 1 firm

Coffee Day Enterprises, CCD
4 min read

LTTS Q4 net profit rises 18% at Rs 309.6 cr, to hire 2,000 people in FY24

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

UTI AMC's profit after tax soars 59% to Rs 86 cr in March quarter

UTI
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Why RIL investors are still unconvinced of Mukesh Ambani's hydrogen foray

Mukesh Ambani
5 min read

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

Bajaj Finance
1 min read

L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

Results
1 min read

Hinduja lone bidder for RCap in second auction, offers Rs 9,650 cr

Reliance Capital
3 min read

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Maruti Suzuki
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon