Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Uttarakhand suspends licences of 14 products of Ramdev's pharma firms

SC had recently criticised Ramdev for not complying with its directives in an ongoing lawsuit to stop misleading advertisements of some of his traditional ayurvedic medicines

Ramdev,Ramdev arrives Supreme Court

Yoga guru Ramdev arrives at the Supreme Court for hearing on the Patanjali misleading advertisements case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Indian state regulator has suspended manufacturing licences of 14 products made by pharmaceutical companies of the country's most popular yoga guru for repeatedly publishing misleading advertisements about their efficacy, a government order showed.
 
The order is the latest setback for Baba Ramdev whose TV shows, yoga cures and traditional medicine offerings for diseases have made him popular in India and other nations.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Supreme Court of India has in recent weeks repeatedly criticised Ramdev for not complying with its directives in an ongoing lawsuit to stop misleading advertisements of some of his traditional ayurvedic medicines.
 
The manufacturing permits of Ramdev's companies were suspended in an April 15 order by the drug regulator of traditional medicines in northern Uttarakhand state. Reuters is the first to report the order which is not public.

ALSO READ: Baba Ramdev crossed line with false claims of curing Covid: IMA president

The list of 14 products whose licences were suspended included Ramdev's traditional medicines for asthma, bronchitis and diabetes.

The manufacturing permits are "suspended with immediate effect", Mithilesh Kumar of the state regulator wrote in his order.
A spokesperson for Ramdev said he did not have any immediate comment on the matter.
 
The case against Ramdev in the Supreme Court relates to the Indian Medical Association's allegations that his firm, Patanjali, disparages conventional medicines and continued publishing misleading ads despite a court directive to stop them.
 
Ramdev has said his actions were a lapse and his company has taken out newspaper ads apologising to the public. In recent weeks, he has appeared before judges at the top court dressed in his trademark saffron-coloured robe to ask forgiveness, but the judges have so far not accepted his apology.
 
The judges are considering whether to press contempt charges against Ramdev or not.

ALSO READ: Patanjali Foods gets proposal to buy non-food biz from Patanjali Ayurved


Topics : Uttarakhand Patanjali Ayurveda Yoga Guru Ramdev pharmaceutical firms Pharma industry Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIREDA Share PriceJEE Advanced 2024 RegistrationAmit Shah Doctored VideoIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon