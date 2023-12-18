Vedanta approves dividend, Siemens India to set up energy business arm

Vedanta board approves dividend of Rs 11 per share



Vedanta Ltd on Monday said its board of directors approved a second interim dividend of Rs 11 per share, for the financial year 2023-24 amounting to Rs 4,089 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is December 27, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Siemens India to set up arm to house energy business



Siemens India’s Board on Monday approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary for its energy business. The board also authorised the management to commence exploratory steps to examine a potential demerger of the energy business. In November, two promoters — Siemens AG and Siemens Energy, agreed to sell 18 per cent of equity stake in Siemens (India).