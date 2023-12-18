Sensex (    %)
                        
Vedanta approves dividend, Siemens India to set up energy business arm

Vedanta said its board of directors have approved a second interim dividend of Rs 11 per share, for the Financial Year 2023-24 amounting to Rs 4,089 crore

Vedanta

Amritha Pillay
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

Vedanta board approves dividend of Rs 11 per share
 
Vedanta Ltd on Monday said its board of directors approved a second interim dividend of Rs 11 per share, for the financial year 2023-24 amounting to Rs 4,089 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is December 27, the company said in a filing to the BSE.
Siemens India to set up arm to house energy business
 
Siemens India’s Board on Monday approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary for its energy business. The board also authorised the management to commence exploratory steps to examine a potential demerger of the energy business. In November, two promoters — Siemens AG and Siemens Energy, agreed to sell 18 per cent of equity stake in Siemens (India). 

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

