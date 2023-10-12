close
Vedanta incorporates wholly-owned arm to carry out iron, steel biz

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned arm, 'Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd, as part of its demerger drive

Vedanta

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned arm, 'Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd, as part of its demerger drive.
The wholly-owned arm was incorporated on Tuesday, and has an authorised capital of one lakh equity shares of Rs 1 each; 100 per cent subscription to the share capital in cash.
The move is in line with the company's plan, announced on September 29, to demerge its business, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The development comes days after the mining conglomerate announced plans to demerge five of its key businesses, including aluminium, oil and gas, and steel, into separate listed entities with a view to create shareholder value.
The main objective of Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd is to carry out the iron and steel business.
Vedanta on Wednesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Vedanta Base Metals Ltd.
 
Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited is a public company incorporated on October 10, 2023 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, having CIN - U24109MH2023PLC411777, with its registered office in the State of Maharashtra. Its main object is to carry out the Iron and Steel business

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vedanta Steel producers

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon