Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Vedanta Resources raises $300 mn through tap issue on existing bond issue

Vedanta Resources raises $300 mn through tap issue on existing bond issue

In September, Vedanta Resources had raised USD 900 million in its first dollar bond issue in more than two years to prepay existing bonds

Vedanta

The bonds are rated 'CCC+' by S&P Global Ratings (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta Resources, the parent firm of Mumbai-based mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd, has raised USD 300 million by exercising the tap option on the existing bond issue.

A tap issue is a procedure that allows companies to issue bonds or other short-term debt instruments from past issues.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a Singapore exchange filing Vedanta Resources Finance II PLC (VRF), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, said it has exercised a tap option on its September USD 900 million bond issuance, raising a further USD 300 million at a yield of 9.99 per cent, continuing its liquidity management exercise.

 

The new issuance received final orders of over USD 500 million, an oversubscription from existing and new investors. Sixty-seven per cent of the allottees were from the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, 26 per cent from Europe and the Middle East, and seven per cent from the Offshore United States.

The bonds are rated 'CCC+' by S&P Global Ratings.

"The net proceeds from the tap option will be used to partially prepay Vedanta's US608 million 13.875 per cent bonds due 2028," the company said.

More From This Section

JP Morgan

RBI approves Pranav Chawda's appointment as JP Morgan Chase Bank India CEO

Zomato

Zomato raises platform fee to Rs 10 as festive season demand spikes

Air India

Air India, SIA expand codeshare agreement; add 40 int'l, 11 Indian cities

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial in talks with Allianz SE to set up insurance JVs in India

Anil Ambani

RInfra to invest Rs 10,000 crore in Maharashtra defence project

Vedanta Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel said that the company is thrilled by the tremendous response to its tap offering, soon after the issuance of our USD 900 million bonds in September 2024.

This underscores the huge confidence of the global investor community in Vedanta's robust business performance and our commitment towards attaining a balanced capital structure through deleveraging our balance sheet, he said.

"We are confident of continuing to deliver substantial value for our global and domestic investors in the years ahead," Goel added.

In September, Vedanta Resources had raised USD 900 million in its first dollar bond issue in more than two years to prepay existing bonds. The USD 900 million raise was at a coupon rate of 10.875 per cent in a five-year US dollar-denominated bond.

It received subscriptions from over a hundred investors, including those from the USA, Europe, and the Middle East.


Also Read

Vedanta

Vedanta announces investments of Rs 1 trn in Rajasthan across verticals

Vedanta

Vedanta to invest Rs 1 trn in Odisha for alumina refinery, aluminium plant

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc in discussions with govt to split company: CEO Arun Misra

Vedanta

Vedanta Resources repays $869 mn in Oct to redeem bonds due in 2027, 2028

Dividend

Dividend, stock-split: IDFC, ARC Finance, Vedanta, 3 others in focus today

Topics : Vedanta bonds rally Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon