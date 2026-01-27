Vedanta to sell 1.59% stake in Hindustan Zinc worth ₹4,872 crore via OFS
As of December 31, 2025, Vedanta's shareholding in Hindustan Zinc stood at 61.84 per cent, while the Indian government held a 27.92 per cent stake
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Vedanta on Tuesday approved the sale of up to 67 million equity shares of Hindustan Zinc (HZL) through an offer for sale (OFS), the company said in a BSE filing.
The shares represent 1.59 per cent of HZL’s issued and paid-up equity share capital. The company, however, did not disclose the floor price at which it would sell the shares. Shares of HZL closed at ₹726.6 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.
As of December 31, Vedanta’s shareholding in the zinc and silver miner stood at 61.84 per cent, while the Indian government held a 27.92 per cent stake, making it the second-largest shareholder in Hindustan Zinc.
Hindustan Zinc Q3 performance
HZL posted a 46 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,916 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), compared with ₹2,678 crore a year earlier. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit climbed 47.8 per cent from ₹2,649 crore. The company said the increase was driven by higher production and lower costs.
Revenue from operations at the world’s largest zinc producer grew 27.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹10,627 crore, up from ₹8,315 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue increased 28.3 per cent from ₹8,282 crore in the preceding quarter.
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 5:18 PM IST