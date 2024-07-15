Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Veerhealth Care expects Rs 100 crore revenue in upcoming 2-3 years

In February 2024, the company has announced its expansion plans with a proposed investment of Rs 33 crore

Health insurance, cashless, credit cards, loans on card swipe

In FY24, the company reported a total revenue of Rs 14.61 crore and a profit before tax of Rs 1.28 crore. (Representational image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Veerhealth Care on Monday said it is expecting to reach revenue of Rs 100 crore in the next 2 to 3 years.
In a statement, the company said it has executed and delivered an export order valued at $50,000 (about Rs 41.50 lakh). Additionally, another export order valued at $197,793 (approximately Rs 165 lakh) is scheduled to be fully executed and delivered by the end of July.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the statement, the company has also received an additional export order worth $106,673 (about Rs 89 lakh) from top US Institutional Supplier.
The order will be executed within three months, as stipulated by the terms of the purchase agreement.
Further, it stated that it is expecting monthly repeat orders from the same top US Institutional Supplier.
In addition to this, the company said it is renovating its existing plant in Vapi, Gujarat, to set up a bigger plant which will be US FDA & WHO-compliant.
In February 2024, the company has announced its expansion plans with a proposed investment of Rs 33 crore.
In FY24, the company reported a total revenue of Rs 14.61 crore and a profit before tax of Rs 1.28 crore.
Bhavin Shah, Managing Director, Veerhealth Care said, "This additional export order from a top institutional supplier in the United States is a testament to the quality and reliability of our products. It reflects the trust and satisfaction our international partners have in our capabilities." VeerHealth Care Ltd (BSE 511523) is involved in the business of manufacturing and supply of Ayurvedic medicines, oral care products & personal care products.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Budget, Budget 2024, Union Budget

Budget wish list: Pharma industry seeks tax benefits, effective IPR regime

medicine drugs pharma

Indian pharmaceutical market registers over 8% growth in June 2024

Eli Lily (Photo: Bloomberg)

Govt panel urges drug regulator to approve Lilly's obesity drug Mounjaro

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma completes Taro merger, acquires all outstanding shares

drugs, pharma sector

Domestic drugs formulations market to be worth Rs 5.5 trn by 2034: Report

Topics : Pharma industry pharmaceutical firms medical costs Medical devices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon