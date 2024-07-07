Indian pharmaceutical market registers over 8% growth in June 2024

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew 8.8 per cent in June 2024, driven by all major therapy areas showing positive value growth, according to market research firm Pharmarack.

Among the leading therapies, respiratory (19.2 per cent), anti-infectives (17.2 per cent), and anti-infectives (10.7 per cent) therapy areas experienced double-digit value growth in June 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking on the reason behind the growth in value of specific therapy areas, Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack, said that while the majority of therapy areas have shown positive value growth, certain therapies, which usually see a seasonal spurt in the second half of the year, have started showing higher growth rates from June onwards.

“The IPM has also seen positive growth drivers across all the three key categories—new introductions, price-based growth, and volume growth—leading to overall value growth of 8.8 per cent in June 2024, as compared to 6 per cent in June 2023,” she added.

Growth in the moving annual turnover (MAT, which is the previous 12 months’ turnover) for IPM between July 2023 and June 2024 stood at 7.6 per cent, leading to a total turnover of a little over Rs 2 trillion in IPM, while volumes in the domestic market dipped 0.1 per cent.

The MAT of leading therapies such as cardiac, anti-infectives, and gastro-intestinal have shown relatively robust volume growth at 9 per cent, 8.7 per cent, and 8.4 per cent, respectively. Together, the three therapy areas constitute around 38 per cent of IPM.

While top players registered modest monthly value growth in the domestic market, players such as Fourrts (28.1 per cent), FDC (22.2 per cent), Aristo (17.7 per cent), Cipla (16.5 per cent), and Glenmark (16.4 per cent) posted significant monthly value growth among the top 40 companies in the IPM in June 2024.

GSK’s antibiotic drug Augmentin and USV’s anti-diabetic drug Glycomet GP continued to be the top-selling medicine brands for June 2024, with sales of Rs 76 crore and Rs 66 crore, respectively.