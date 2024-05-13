Business Standard
Veira to invest Rs 450 cr on new unit to increase production capacity

This investment will result in increasing existing production capacity from 100,000 to 500,000 units of washing machines and air coolers annually

Veira, Air coolers

Image: Veira's Website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consumer electronics and appliances maker Veira on Monday said it will invest Rs 450 crore to set up a new manufacturing unit at Greater Noida to enhance capacity for air coolers and washing machines.
This investment will result in increasing existing production capacity from 100,000 to 500,000 units of washing machines and air coolers annually, Veira said in a statement.
"This expansion marks our commitment to serving both domestic and international markets," Veira Director Ankit Maini said, adding that the company anticipates these product segments to contribute 15 per cent to its revenue by the end of FY25.
The company, a contract manufacturer, said it already manufactures air coolers for 23 Indian and global brands. Similarly, it manufactures washing machines for 25 such brands.
At present, the company said it has two facilities at Noida's Sector 81 and 85, covering a combined area of 5 lakh square feet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Consumer electronics Electronics industry Air Coolers Indian companies Electronics

First Published: May 13 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

